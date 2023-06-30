Gospel musician, Ewura Abena, has recounted how she miraculously escaped food poisoning which could have landed her sister in jail at a funeral.

According to her, but for God who revealed a vision to a pastor she visited ahead of the funeral, she would have been dead long ago while her sister rots in jail.

The This far hitmaker narrated her experience on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, stating the deceased was not a relative but she needed to go for the sake of her elder sister.

“The man I was to marry at the time had a pastor friend who holds fellowships on Thursdays so he took me there and that was where the revelation came. He told me I would have been poisoned under a messy circumstance and eventually, my elder sister would have been accused of the crime.

“So the pastor prayed for me and instructed that I do not drink nor eat at the funeral which was on Saturday and I strictly complied. So I made sure I ate to my satisfaction on Saturday morning before I left for the funeral,” she narrated to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Ewura Abena disclosed the experience inspired her first song, Agye me Nkwa in 2009 as a thanksgiving to God for sparing her life.

“I was in the bathhouse the next day and this song dropped into my spirit. I contacted Nacee and we put the song together and it inspired lives,” she said.

