Media personality, Afia Asamani, has recounted how she defied the odds to succeed in life despite dropping out of school in class six.

Recounting her journey on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, she disclosed she moved from Kumasi to Accra while in class five to stay with her sister and husband.

Upon arrival in Accra, she had to sell pure water to support her sister and husband, but the joy in her new home was cut short when her sister started to encounter problems in her marriage.

“I had to combine selling pure water with my studies in primary school but I had to quit school in class six when my sister and I relocated from her abode in Accra,” she told Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe.

Fast forward, journalism found Afia in 2012 after a one-year course at the All Stars Media College before completing a three-month internship at the now-defunct Prime FM.

“The company retained me because of hard work and humility but I worked for three years without pay before moving to Vision One FM with the help of the late Sekyere Poporo Boateng but that was short-lived because there were salary issues and he moved to Hot FM where he took me along and that was where I received my first salary of GH¢500 then,” she recounted.

Throwing more light on her successful career, Afia said she owes it all to James Asante, a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) who advised her to go back to school after they met at an assignment he moderated.

“Mr Asante told me all about the entrance exams after I revealed to him I was a school dropout. He paid for me to sit for the exams because I couldn’t afford it. I managed to pursue a diploma course, then a first degree and now have a masters,” she said happily.

ALSO READ:

Play video above: