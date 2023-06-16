Rev. Alexander Bruce-Ghartey, popularly known as Uncle Ato, has shared his experience of how he detested ‘our day’ while growing up as a little boy.

This, according to him, was because he was always worried about the food his parents will give to him compared to what other kids will bring.

Uncle Ato disclosed this on Adom TV M’ashyase3 with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe as he opened up on his difficult background and upbringing.

“As children, everyone was eager to see the food you will bring on our day but I always was worried because there was nothing,” he recounted.

As someone who was one of eight children whose father was a carpenter and whose mother had to engage in meagre jobs to support the family, the musician said they were trained in contentment.

“God’s blessing, however, brought about gari because it has really helped me a lot,” he said amidst laughter.

He, however, expressed appreciation to God that his background did not become a barrier to his upliftment and the greater person God wanted him to be in life.

