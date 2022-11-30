Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has extended his benevolent hands to his colleague Uncle Ato in appreciation for his support.

Uncle Ato, who is currently in Atlanta, paid a friendly visit to Sonnie in his Rock Hill church.

The gesture, Sonnie said has touched his heart and he rewarded his colleague by sowing seed into his church back in Ghana.

“I have seen several worship leaders come to Atlanta from Africa past @therockhillchurch and never come to say hello (Immature mindset). But you brother, even in your grieving time, took time out to visit and when I heard you just started a church, I rallied my church to sow into yours,” Sonnie wrote on Instagram.

Sonnie surprised Uncle Ato with a camera, markbass cabinet, drum heads, microphones, guitars and of course, an undisclosed amount.

The gospel musician also promised to support Uncle Ato for the funeral of his wife.