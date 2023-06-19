Renowned Ghanaian worshipper, Alexander Bruce Ghartey, known in showbiz as Uncle Ato, has opened up on his bitter days as a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to him, his education in the prestigious tertiary institution almost came to an end because he failed four courses.

Uncle Ato explained this was a time he was also serving as a Student Representative Council (SRC) Vice President and was therefore embarrassed.

Though he was at risk of being sacked, he was given another chance to re-write the courses and make up for his grades, an opportunity he said he didn’t take for granted.

“Throughout my vacation, I learnt so had and came back to sit for the exams and by God’s grace, I passed,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV M’ashyase3.

The period, he noted, was one he will forever cherished and be grateful to God for because he knows it wouldn’t have been humanly possible.

Uncle Ato revealed it was the success story of that difficult situation which inspired his Ebesi me yie song.

