Former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker, has said they are leaving no stone unturned to retain the Assin North parliamentary seat in the Central Region.

He revealed that they are matching the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) when it comes to vote-buying ahead of the bye-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

With just a week to the crucial election, the two leading political parties have intensified their campaigns in all communities at Assin North.

Government is vigorously constructing roads in the constituency – an action deemed as a ploy to win votes.

The opposition NDC has also accused the NPP of inducing voters with money and freebies just to snatch the seat.

Given what happened in the Kumawu bye-election Mr Coker said the NDC has decided to double anything the NPP gives.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the former NDC Chairman revealed that they doubled a donation made by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong at a church in the constituency.

“We are matching them boot-for-boot. When NPP shares one ‘bentua’ [enema] we will share two bentuas,” he stated.

He said though the people at Assin North have resolved to vote for the NDC, they will not be complacent for NPP to win with money.

Meanwhile, four parliamentary candidates have filed their nomination forms to contest the race.

Balloting has also concluded with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, picking the first slot.

A candidate on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Sefanu Bernice Enyonam, picked second while Mr Quayson picked the third.

An independent candidate, Abaidoo Agartha, is the fourth person on the ballot sheet.