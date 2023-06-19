Two motorbike mechanics, Shibu Issahaku aged 18, and Awaana Maxwell, 19, have been arrested by the Tuna Police for stealing three motorbikes at Soma in the Savannah Region.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates Mr Issahaku was arrested after a tipoff in an attempt to sell one of the motorbikes.

Upon interrogation, he told the police Awaana is his accomplice and sells the bikes for him.

Awaana was later arrested at Bole and admitted Shaibu had brought three motorbikes so far and he had sold one which belongs to a nurse for GHS 500.00 and the other two on credit.

The two are currently detained at Tuna police cells for further investigations.

