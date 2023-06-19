Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, says the team is disappointed in their results against Madagascar.

The Black Stars were hoping to secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year but were held to a goalless game against the Barea on Sunday.

Ghana were hosted at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in the matchday five games in the qualifiers.

Following the goalless game, Hughton admitted that the team is disappointed with the results.

“Yes, we are very disappointed. We came with an attitude and mindset to win but to win a football match you need to score goals,” he told the Ghana FA website after the game.

The 64-year-old also said the pitch made it difficult for the team to create chances.

“We found it difficult today. The pitch is difficult, it’s an uneven pitch but it’s the same for both teams and we needed to be forceful in the key areas to create more opportunities to score so the fact that we didn’t score is the most disappointing thing,” he added.

The Black Stars, who still top of their group with nine points, will host the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium in their final Group E game on September 4.

READ ALSO