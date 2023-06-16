Former Hearts of Oak coach, Mohammed Polo, has described the current management as clueless in their day-to-day operations.

His comments come after the club’s poor performance in the just-ended 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak finished the campaign at 12th with 46 points.

Hearts of Oak experienced managerial changes throughout the season, starting with Samuel Boadu, who was sacked after just four games despite delivering the league and FA Cup double in a little over a year.

Serbian trainer Slavko Matic was appointed but was forced to leave the club after he was chased out by the fans of the club due to the poor run of results.

David Ocloo took charge for the remainder of the season without making a significant impact.

Polo, who holds a legendary status at Hearts of Oak, expressed his disappointment in the Togbe Afede XIV-led team’s handling of the club.

“The only coach who was given time and achieved results is the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio. How many years did it take for him to win continental trophies? So all these coaches who come and leave within a short time, the same thing applied to me,” he told Radio Gold.

“When I left, it was in the absence of the bankroller, Togbe Afede XIV and when he came he asked why I was allowed to go. But I was wondering why they could overturn that decision, it shows clearly there are people who don’t understand football and they are pulling strings over there and they are dictating the pace over there. And you can’t have people like that over there in a team and get the team going, it has never happened,” he added.

READ ALSO