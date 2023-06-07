Mohammed Polo has expressed disappointment in the poor form of his former club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, saying he has lost interest in watching them play.

The Phobians are currently fighting to stay in the top flight following their 2-1 defeat to Real Tamale United on Sunday in the matchday 33 games.

Hearts of Oak are now 11th on the table with just three points above the danger zone.

Their performances have also seen a change in coaches from Samuel Boadu to Slavko Matic and now David Ocloo.

“I do watch them play sometimes but not all the time because my interest in the team has really come down. Anytime I watch them, I ask myself what is happening to the club that we sacrificed so much for?” Polo who is a club legend told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

“I am always sad when I watch Hearts of Oak games these days. You sometimes wonder what the players are doing on the pitch,” he added.

The Phobians will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to play Berekum Chelsea in their final game of the season on Sunday at the Golden City Park.

READ ALSO