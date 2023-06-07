Popular Nigerian disc jockey cum actress, Laura Monyeazo Abebe, aka Moet Abebe, has asserted that marriage is a “scam.”

According to her, women only venture into marriage because of societal pressure.

She stated this in a recent conversation with famous media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Moet also disclosed that she was engaged, but called off the engagement because her fiance abused her.

Despite never being married, the actress insisted that her position that marriage is a scam was hinged on experiences.

She said, “Marriage is a scam. Women only do it because of the pressure of the society.

“If someone is so particular about something, maybe the person is coming from a place of knowledge or experience. I mean, they say experience is the best teacher.

“Apart from that, I noticed that a lot of people are getting married for the wrong reasons. A lot of people are doing it because of the pressure [from the society].”

