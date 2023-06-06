Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has revealed that the board of the club met the players and the technical team over poor form in the Ghana Premier League.

The defeat against RTU leave the Phobians at the 11th position with 45 points after 33 games.

Quizzed about how the authorities are dealing with the issue, Opare Addo disclosed that the technical team was invited to explain possible issues hunting the club.

He added that the playing body was asked to air their problems as well in order to fine-tune their season but all have not really materialised.

“After our defeat to Samartex, the board met with the technical team to find out the problems that have resulted in our poor form. The players were also met as well,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We tried to put things in place to get back to the positive line to ensure that we are winning but unfortunately, it didn’t end there.

“But we are still doing our best to motivate them,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will wrap up their season with a trip to Golden City Park to play Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

