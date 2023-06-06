Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has admitted that the club is currently facing hard times due to their current run of results.

The Rainbow Club sits 11th on the Ghana Premier League table after losing to Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak must win their final game of the season to keep their Premier League status intact.

“We will say we are in hard times on the pitch because the results have not gone our way in the past few matches and nobody is running away from it,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“This is not what we prepare week in and week out for. So we admit that since the results have not gone well, it has not been positive for us in the last few games,” he added.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League champions will pay a trip to Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea on the final day of the season on Sunday.

