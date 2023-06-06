Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has defended the club’s poor campaign, insisting they have not failed.

The Phobians have come under intense pressure following their uninspiring performance in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The Rainbow Club sit 11th on the pile with 45 after 33 games played and in the frame of relegation.

On Sunday, the woes of the club were deepened following a 2-1 defeat to Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 33 games.

David Ocloo and his charges must win the final game of the season against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park to keep the Premier League status intact.

Hearts of Oak PRO, Opare Addo

Opare Addo, speaking in an interview, admitted that they have failed to achieve their targets but they have not failed as a club.

He further added that they will pick positives from their poor season.

“We were not able to achieve our targets for the season and that does not mean we have failed as a club,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Moving forward, the question we have to ask ourselves is, what are some of the positives we can pick moving forward since we are not able to achieve our targets?

“Not being able to achieve our targets does not mean we have failed. We can still pick positives from this season,” he added.

