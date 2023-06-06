Domelovo, living up to his name, has finally found solace as his two-faced adversaries, who opposed his position as the Auditor-General, have been exposed and discredited.

His elation stems from the recent ruling by the Supreme Court, which declared President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to force him on leave as unconstitutional.

This judgment serves as validation for Daniel Domelovo’s claims of unfair treatment and a toxic working environment orchestrated by the presidency.

In response, the accomplished accountant momentarily set aside his professional demeanor and showcased his vocal talents with a song in his native Ewe language, dedicated to his enemies.

Radiating with joy, he sang about his desire to establish a realm of peace that all could embrace, only to be rejected by his adversaries.

He also highlighted the hypocrisy of associates who pretended to be friendly while concealing contrasting sentiments.

Although he has stepped down from his position as the Auditor-General, he remains confident that the truth, which led to his removal, will ultimately prevail, as long as the Lord exists.

His soprano voice, accompanied by a subtle message, has left the opposition party members overjoyed and ecstatic.

Below is how the song loosely translates:

I wanted a place of peace for us to inhabit but the enemies say ‘no’

They stood up against me

Including my own; they all stood against me

They laughed with me; their teeth white like snow

But within them is something different (domelevo)

As for me, I am gone

As long as the Lord lives, the truth will prevail

What’s within them (stomach) is different even though they bare their white teeth with laughter

As for me, I am gone

As long as the Lord lives, the truth shall prevail

Watch video below: