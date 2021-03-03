The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, returned to work today, March 3, 2021, after his 167-day compulsory leave despite concerns from the Audit Service Board.

Mr Domelevo is said to have used the backdoor to access his office.

A vehicle that drove him to the office saw Mr Domelovo alight at the back entrance which is adjacent to the Controller and Accountant Generals Department

Information gathered suggested that his official parking spot was empty though he had resumed duty and settled in his office.

This is because the driver of the vehicle went away immediately after dropping him around 8:20 am.

Mr Domelevo has refused to comment on matters surrounding his forced leave or the current controversies though he acknowledged the media for their time.

Mr Domelevo was directed to proceed on his accumulated leave of 123 days but had the duration extended by 44 more days to include his leave for the year 2020.

He was said to have made use of only nine out of his 132 annual leave since assuming office in December 2016.

However, just a day before his resumption of duty, a letter from the Audit Service Board sparked controversy about his age and nationality.

The Board claimed that Mr Domelevo was due for retirement in June 2020 and is a Togolese per record available to them.

