Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo says he has been instructed to take his annual leave because his work is embarrassing the government.

In a letter to the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, he said the decision to instruct him to go on leave was not taken in good faith.

“I think it is necessary, however, to bring to the attention of the high office of the President a few matters relevant to our constitutional governance, due process and the rule of law,” the letter said.

The statement further noted that since his appointment, Mr Domelevo has only taken nine working days of his accumulated annual leave of 132 days.

Mr Domelevo is to hand over all matters relating to his office to the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu until his return from his “well-deserved leave.”

