The Minority in Parliament has threatened to use legal means to challenge the decision by the Audit Service Board to audit the foreign travels of Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, who is currently on leave.

The Minority’s decision comes after the Board appointed a private firm known as K&A Accounting Services to audit the foreign travels of the Auditor-General, as well as that of other top management staff of his office.

Although Mr Domelevo has written to Parliament to challenge the decision, the Board has still not made any attempt to halt the process.

A Member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Rockson Dafeamekpor has described the Board’s attempts as unconstitutional.

He said if allowed to proceed, the Board’s action would be an illegality and an attempt to usurp the powers of Parliament.

The Auditor-General, who at the beginning of the year asked to proceed on accumulated leave is expected to resume office soon.

Speaking to the media, the South Dayi MP explained that article 187 (15) vests the power to audit the accounts of the Auditor General in Parliament.

He also disclosed that he intends to raise the matter on the floor of Parliament later this week to gauge the mood of the House.

Mr Rockson, however, served a notice that he will not hesitate to go to court should need to stop the Audit Service Board from perpetrating what he described as ‘an illegality’.