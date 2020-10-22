Mohammed Kudus’ Champions League debut ended in disappointment after picking up an injury against Liverpool in the sixth minute.

The 20-year-old started the game as the arrowhead playing in a false nine role alongside Dusan Tadic and David Neres upfront.

Kudus had enjoyed a good start to the game enjoying some neat and tidy touches in the middle of the park.

However, an early pressure applied by Kudus on Fabinho led to a knee to knee collision which the youngster came off worse.

Quincy Promes replaced Kudus who couldn’t continue the game despite trying to shake the injury off.

It is yet to be known the full extent of the injury and how long the Ghanaian will be kept on the sidelines.

The budding midfielder has already bagged two Man-of-the-Match gongs from his first three matches for the club in the ongoing Dutch Eredivisie.

Kudus has plundered one goal and registered three assists for the club so far this season.

Kudus joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland this summer.