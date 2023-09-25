Ajax’s match against rivals Feyenoord on Sunday was abandoned in the 56th minute after home supporters threw flares and fireworks onto the pitch.

Visitors Feyenoord led 3-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena when the game was called off, having already been paused twice.

There was a break when a plastic cup was thrown onto the pitch at 2-0, and another for fireworks at 3-0, before a third offence forced an early halt.

“This type of behaviour is not a part of Ajax,” said a club statement.

Trouble continued after the game, known as De Klassieker, was called off with police using tear gas to stop rioting fans outside the stadium.

Amsterdam police said that some of the home supporters tried to break into the ground.

Feyenoord’s players and staff had to stay in their dressing room for some time until it was safe to leave. They had not been allowed to have fans at the game.

Ajax coach Maurice Steijn said: “It is a jet black day, this makes it even worse.”

The club’s statement added: “Ajax’s management and supervisory board distance themselves from the misconduct that led to the suspension of the match against Feyenoord and the disturbances afterwards.

“Disappointment about the season’s poor start is understandable but can never be the cause of disorderly conduct. We apologise to everyone who has felt unsafe or has been affected in any other way.”

Ajax, the 36-times Dutch champions, have only won once in four completed league games this season and sit in 13th place two points above the relegation places.

The Eredivisie said “more information about how to complete this match will follow later”.

Santiago Gimenez scored twice for Feyenoord and Igor Paixao added a third which triggered an initial reaction from home supporters.

“It is especially annoying that this match ends like this,” said Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. “The chance for something very beautiful is taken away from us.

“We understand the decision that has been taken, but we do not feel a sense of victory and we certainly won’t get on the bus satisfied.”

A sign on the big screen at the ground had reminded Ajax fans that the “lighting of fireworks is prohibited” but the message was ignored by a section of supporters.

Ajax finished third last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons as Feyenoord won the title.

Director of general affairs Jan van Halst said: “We currently have no clarity about how this match will be handled. We are particularly disappointed that this match turned out this way. This is very hard on the entire organisation.

“It is one of the most important matches in Dutch football and it has been stopped. That is extremely sad.

“It is a bad start to the season. We understand the disappointment. But to express it through this behaviour, we disapprove.”

Ajax fans reacted after the team went 3-0 down against their fierce rivals

Ajax put a message on the big screen to remind supporters the lighting of fireworks was prohibited