One of the five disqualified presidential aspirants, Nana Agyenim Boateng, has served notice of his intention to challenge the Electoral Commission (EC) in court over his disqualification from the upcoming December presidential race.

According to the Leader and Founder of the United Front Party (UFP), who is accusing the EC of bias, his disqualification was orchestrated by some unseen hands.

Nana Agyenim Boateng, who is popularly known as Gyataba, was speaking Wednesday on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

“The EC we witnessed under the able leadership of Dr Afari-Gyan is not the same as the remote control EC we are witnessing today,” he said.

“The EC is being controlled from the Flag Staff House and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Head Office. I am going to court tomorrow to seek justice and I am optimistic of defeating President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

On Monday, October 19, 2020, the EC disqualified five presidential aspirants out of the 17 who filed their nominations.

The affected aspirants are Kofi Koranteng, an independent candidate, Marrick Kofi Gane, an independent candidate, Akwesi Odike of the United Progressive Party, Kwasi Busumuru of the People’s Action Party, and Mr Boateng of the UFP.

But Mr Boateng said he is surprised that the EC failed to reach out to him to rectify the said mistakes as it did for other qualified candidates.

He further accused certain elements within the governing NPP of masterminding his disqualification.

Gyataba claimed that the said elements are threatened by his popularity and presence in the upcoming contest.

The UFP flagbearer is, however, optimistic about seeking legal redress to join the presidential race.