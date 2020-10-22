Nigerian fashion designer, Omoniyi Makun, popularly known as Yomi Casual, has cried out after angry hoodlums looted and carted away millions worth of goods and properties belonging to him.

Sharing a video of his looted store on his Instagram.

Yomi wrote:

Woke up to this and the first thing that came to my mind is it’s already too late to educate the hoodlums that this fight is for all of us and not at each other. If you are in Surulere, stores are been looted by hoodlums. Safety first.

Amongst celebrities whose stores have been looted by angry hoodlums are, Uche Elendu, Joke Jidan’s and others.