Workers of the Chinese company constructing the Pokuase Interchange have begun a strike action to press home their demand for better working conditions.

Among other health benefits being requested for by the group, the Company has also been asked to increase the daily wage of labourers by at least 75 percent.

Justifying their stance, a spokesperson for the workers, Evans Gyimah said the workers deserve protection.

According to him, while the contractors were allegedly engaging in unfair work practices like unwarranted sackings, the staff have also not been provided with protective gear.

“We are crying for increment and better conditions of the work; they have to protect us.

“Chinese are fond of sacking you when you get tired. We are human beings and we can not work like bulls,” he said.

He added that there have been several complaints and petitions made to management but nothing has been done about their concerns.

The workers have, therefore, urged government to intervene in the matter.