An art work of the Pokuase Interchange

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the Four-Tier Pokuase Interchange today, Friday, July 9, 2021.

The $94 million project loacted at the ACP Junction is expected to ease vehicular traffic on the Accra to Nsawam highway.

The interchange connects Awoshie to Kwabenya, Kwabenya to Nsawam, Accra to Awoshie among others.

Ahead of the commissioning, the National Road Safety Authority and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service held a training exercise on the stretch.

They directed traffic and sensitised motorists on the appropriate lanes and routes to take to their respective destinations.

The project was jointly funded by the African Development Bank and Government of Ghana with the Messrs China Zhongmei Engineering Company Limited being in charge of the construction.




