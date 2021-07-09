President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at former President John Mahama over the construction of interchanges in Ghana.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Pokuase Interchange on Friday, he accused his predecessor of bloating the cost of the construction.

The event was graced by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey; Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta; the National Chief Imam and Sheikh Osmanu Sharubutu among others.

“It is important to put on record that the original contract design [for the Pokuase interchange] was for a three-tier interchange, however, through efficient management by my government the interchange was modified to a four-tier interchange within the same contract sum,” he said.

He explained his administration is building three interchanges with an amount of $289 million, while the erstwhile Mahama administration built only one interchange with $260 million.

“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges (at Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tamale) as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we in the New Patriotic Party are good protectors of the public purse,” he added.

READ ON:

The President further urged persons who will be plying the route to adhere to all road traffic regulations.

“I appeal to the users of this facility, especially drivers, to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe use of the facility.

“The modernisation of Ghana is steadily gathering momentum, and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana we want,” he appealed.