President Nana Akufo-Addo, Friday, July 9, 2021, commissioned the four-tier Pokuase Interchange.

The project’s construction commenced in April 2018 and was initially expected to be completed in October 2020.

The completion date was later changed to March 2021. Government explained that the development was due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, which halted its progress.

Speaking at the commissioning of the interchange; he noted that “the completion of the project is an integral part of the comprehensive measures put in place by the government to address issues of congestion in urban centres and to help improve travel times on major arterial roads.”