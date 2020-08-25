Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lied to Ghanaians on the number of road projects the Akufo-Addo government has constructed.

He said the Akufo-Addo government did not construct five projects as Dr Bawumia stated at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Town Hall meeting.

“The only thing Dr Bawumia demonstrated is ignorance and deliberate dishonesty. The NPP is not doing five interchanges,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile on the JOYNEWS channel on Saturday.

According to him, the only road infrastructural project President Akufo-Addo can put his name to is the Tamale Interchange.

His comments come after Dr Bawumia listed a number of projects that have been constructed under the Akufo-Addo administration at the NPP’s Town Hall meeting.

At the meeting, the Vice President named the Pokuase and Tema Interchanges as some of the major infrastructural projects undertaken by the NPP administration.

MORE:

But, reacting to the comments, Mr Ofosu said the Akufo-Addo-led government is not responsible for those projects as Dr Bawumia had claimed.

According to him, most of the interchanges were projects inherited from the Mahama government.

“The Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, the Pokuase Interchange and the Tema interchange are the direct work of former President Mahama. President Akufo-Addo came to meet monies, in some cases, agreement signed and the process continued.

“So when he [Dr Bawumia] stands on a platform and says that the NPP is constructing ultra-modern interchanges and seeks to pitch the cost of roads against the Kwame Nkrumah interchanges, and the ring-road flyover it is not an honest thing to do.

“It is not that they came into power and decided to do interchanges, and did value for money and got interchanges done at less cost. So that point must be made clear,” he added.