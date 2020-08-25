Songstress Wendy Shay believes female artistes in the country should be thankful to the late Ebony Reigns.

In a Twitter post today, the actress stated that the late Rufftown Records signee’s short but impactful career strengthened the female music fraternity and brought them the much-needed attention.

“All the female artistes who came after Ebony, including myself, should be thankful to her because her career shed light upon the female fraternity and made people pay attention to us!! Another statue for a Great talent Ghana Wake up!”

Wendy Shay | Photo Source: Instagram

MORE:

All the female artiste that came after Ebony including myself , should be thankful to her

Because her career shed light upon the female fraternity and made people pay attention to us !!

Another Statue for a Great talent

Ghana Wake up ! — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) August 24, 2020

She posted this in honour of the late artiste who lost her life in a road accident in February 2018.

With her were three others; a friend, a bodyguard and her driver. All but the driver of the vehicle died in the accident.