Award-winning female television personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has shared some adorable photos of herself and her lookalike daughter, Nyame Anuonyam.

In the photos, the veteran broadcaster and her daughter, who appeared all grown up, are seen exhibiting their dancing moves.

In what appeared to be a dance battle between mother and daughter, the two were seen seriously demonstrating their moves.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “Please who is a better dancer? Be honest oh. Is it Mummy or the Princess?”

The post attracted several comments from her fans who seemed to have voted Nyame Anuonyam winner.