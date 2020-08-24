Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face, has sent a humble appeal to his small boy and diminutive actor Don Little.

In an Instagram post, Funny Face asked Don Little to stop creating problems with people.

Funny Face said he has stopped begging on Don Little’s behalf, therefore, he should listen to his advice and act accordingly.

The comedian also added that he is happy he patched up issues with Don Little after they had their differences some time ago.

He also commended Don Little for his support when he was having issues with some people in the industry.

Sharing the video, Funny Face wrote: “GYE NYAME @officialdonlittle young king Today 23rd August 2020 is exactly 2 years we did dis video .. when u messed up and came to apologize on facebook asking me to forgive you and bring u back again into my camp .. da pressure Ghanaians gave me eeerrrhh .. I personally drove to ur workplace to make peace with you .. Ankoooosowa !! .. am happy I did .. cos u really defended me when I had an issue with some people .. am happy for how far JEHOVAH has brought you .. Now u are American Borga oo but one more thing … stop creating fights with people for me to be begging for u every time Keep shinning son @officialdonlittle Eigh !! sorry Grandfather .. cos you are the stone David used to kill Goliath .. u grow pass anybody on Earth .. U were da house boy of FATHIA .. when Our LEGENDARY KWAME NKRUMAH was going to seek for her hand in marriage .. u grow too much ‍♀️‍♀️ .. we give GOD all the GLORY.”