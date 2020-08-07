Actor and comedian, Funny Face, has ruled out ever accepting endorsement or ambassadorial deals from condom, alcohol and betting companies.

According to him, with his brand as a children’s president, he cannot be seen supporting things that are not child-friendly.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Funny Face said that his refusal to accept an endorsement deal with a betting company has brought a rift between him and a close friend.

MORE:

However, he added that he would gladly accept financial sponsorship from these companies towards a project for children if it does not require him to endorse their product.

Funny Face has, over the years, endorsed many companies including Vodafone and Nivea.