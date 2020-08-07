The 2020 general election is cool chop for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Prophet Salifu Amoako, the second term of the President has been decreed in the realms of the spirit.

“I saw two angels holding the flag of NPP and it had covered the whole Ghana in a dream so I asked God and he told me the second term of President Akufo-Addo is guaranteed,” the man of God said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

The Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International is certain people will say he has been bribed to predict the election for the NPP but “I don’t care because I’m doing the work of God.

“We are Major Prophets before these small boys; we have a proven track record. God doesn’t change his mind so the NPP is winning the elections.”

Prophet Amoako added that the NPP will win the December election with over 53 percent of the total votes cast.

