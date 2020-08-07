Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has reacted to the viral video of West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) students disrespecting President Nana Akufo-Addo over examination questions.

A group of students from the Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School (SHS) and other candidates of SHSs challenged the invigilators and school authorities of their schools for being too strict on them during invigilation.

Some of the students were seen hurling insults at the president.

Reacting to the video on NET 2, Mr Agyapong said: “I lamented when I saw a little kid offending a man who is mature enough to bring forth his mum. How can you ‘insult’ a man who is in this higher portfolio and has allowed you the chance to go to class for free?”