The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered heads of Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country to ‘de-boardinise’ students responsible for the recent rioting in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the GES, the ‘de-boardinised’ students will have to commute from their homes to the various schools under parental supervision.

GES, in a statement which condemned the students’ conduct, stressed immediate actions must be taken against them.

“We are appalled by the scenes of videos making rounds and showing students who are not only demonstrating crass indiscipline but also making unfortunate comments about high profile personalities including H.E. the President of the Republic, apparently from their frustrations over the fallout from their exam,” the statement read.

It warned any destruction of school property will be surcharged against the culprits established to be involved.

Meanwhile, Education Directors have also been directed to take action on all such misconducts and submit reports to the Director-General immediately.

