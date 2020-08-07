Popular Ghanaian ‘comic’ boxer, Ayittey Powers, has, together with his numerous crew members, declared support for former President John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming 2020 general election.

The boxer, whose birth name is Michael Okine, is captured in a new video with his friends saying sweet words about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

They repeatedly said in the video: “2020, we go show Nana.”

They were also heard saying repeatedly in Twi: “JM, Sankofa” which implies that Ghanaians should vote to bring back Mr Mahama during the December 2020 polls.

