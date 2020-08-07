Ghana’s comic rap sensation, AY Poyoo, has revealed in a trailer of a full interview he had on the Delay Show that his ugly face denied him an opportunity to become a doctor though his mother wanted him to become a doctor.
The young rapper, whose talent in comedy has never been questioned, nearly made the hostess, Deloris Frimpong Manso, burst into laughter after revealing why he missed an opportunity to become a doctor.
Giving reasons to back his claim, he said if he had become a doctor a patient in coma would have collapsed again after seeing his face upon recovery. In order to prevent this, he opted to do music full time.
We are giving it to them hot hot 🔥 on #thedelayshow🚀🚀🔥🔥💯 AY POYOO is on next 🤩🤩🤩 #weareworking pic.twitter.com/lcjUhj3ELH— delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) August 6, 2020