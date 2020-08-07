Ghana’s comic rap sensation, AY Poyoo, has revealed in a trailer of a full interview he had on the Delay Show that his ugly face denied him an opportunity to become a doctor though his mother wanted him to become a doctor.

The young rapper, whose talent in comedy has never been questioned, nearly made the hostess, Deloris Frimpong Manso, burst into laughter after revealing why he missed an opportunity to become a doctor.

READ ALSO:

Giving reasons to back his claim, he said if he had become a doctor a patient in coma would have collapsed again after seeing his face upon recovery. In order to prevent this, he opted to do music full time.

Watch the short video below: