AY Poyoo has grown past trolls as he proves he is determined to survive the heat of the music industry both home and abroad.

It could be recalled that last week he was the centre of mockery when he publicly begged ‘John Cena’ hitmaker of South Africa, Sho Madjozi for a feature.

The songstress immediately recognised him as ‘The Goat’ as he has widely been identified following his debut song and demeanor.

Her acknowledgement was not enough to grant Poyoo the collaboration he desires, hence his decision to prove his determination.

ALSO

Poyoo has sent a copy of the song he wants featured to Sho Madjozi, who admitted it is a bang.

However, she is still contemplating whether to bless the mic or not with her fans pleading with her to grant the request.