Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo’s ‘girlfriend’ has reaffirmed her love for him in a heartfelt letter to celebrate him on his birthday.

Vivian Okyere took to Instagram to eulogise him. She said he has been there for her through thick and thin.

The ‘curvaceous girlfriend’ prayed for God’s blessing and love for “her love and bestie.”

She posted: You have always been there for me through thick and thin, you know me too well and always got my back. Happy birthday to you baby. May the good Lord pour His love and blessings on you. Stay blessed my love and bestie @samuel_dabo.