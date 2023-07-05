Ghanaian actor and owner of the renowned Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, has shed light on the core principles upheld at his esteemed football institution, emphasizing discipline and the significance of instilling good manners in young players.

Dabo in an interview on Plus One TV, recounted a memorable incident that exemplified the academy’s commitment to discipline.

He narrated how one of the players had decided to undergo an eyebrow incision, a popular fashion trend, but the action was met with swift disciplinary measures.

However, after receiving guidance and counseling, the young player expressed deep regret for his actions.

The founder made it clear that at Dabo Soccer Academy, unruly haircuts and inappropriate dressing were strictly prohibited.

By implementing a dress code, the academy aimed to instill professionalism and respect among aspiring footballers, setting them on the right path both on and off the field.

Yaw Dabo’s emphasis on discipline and manners stems from his firm belief that these values are instrumental in shaping the character of young athletes.

He firmly believes that by instilling discipline from an early age, players build a strong foundation for success, not only in their sporting careers but also in all aspects of life.

