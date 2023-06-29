The National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union says they expect government to show commitment to fixing deplorable roads leading to its depots in Takoradi, Tema, and Kumasi, operated by Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST).

The drivers are expected to meet with the Ministry of Roads and Highways today over the deteriorating nature of their working conditions which has forced them to embark on an indefinite strike.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chairman of the Union, George Nyaunu, said until government begins grading roads they use, they won’t call off their strike.

“So I just had a confirmation call that the Minister will be able to meet us by 9:00. We don’t need much from the government, we just need them to fix the road that is the only thing we are looking for. And we are not saying at least they should do it in asphalt or concrete for now, they should grade and compact it for now, they will be managing it because we know how we suffer on the road.

“We are not complaining that the government should construct all bad roads in Ghana. What we are saying is that where the depots are sited particularly Tema, Takoradi and Kumasi and all these three depots do not makeup to 20 km, they should just fix them,” he stated.

They also called on the President to intervene in getting the deplorable roads fixed.

