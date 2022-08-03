Government is making frantic efforts to resolve the concerns of gas tanker drivers and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) operators who have embarked on strike.

The workers are aggrieved over the government’s refusal to re-open some gas stations that were closed after the 2017 gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in Accra.

President of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu, also told JoyNews that among other things, some unresolved welfare issues are part of their reasons for the strike.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has since been concerned that the strike could have dire consequences for fuel supply in the country.

A spokesperson for NPA, Abdul-Kudus Mohammed, in an interview revealed that everything is being done to resolve the impasse.

“The impact is going to be dire if it is not arrested as soon as possible. That is why I said the Chief Executive, Mustapha Hamid and the Energy Minister [Matthew Opoku-Prempeh], have taken a keen interest in getting a quicker solution to it.

“It is not just the LPG tanker association that is on strike, the LPG Marketers Association have solidarised with them [drivers] by not delivering at the pumps. So obviously, we are trying so hard to bring all parties to the table to try and have a discussion and get a resolution that will be good for everybody.”

Meanwhile, the LPG operators are resolved to shut down all retail outlets in the country until government addresses their grievances.