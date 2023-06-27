The Kumasi depot of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST) is highly exposed to fire disaster due to the deplorable state of the road in the enclave.

This is the concern of the leadership of striking petroleum tanker drivers who say the bumpy road is prone to accidents that could spark an insurmountable fire.

The drivers say they remain resolute in pressing home their demands for the rehabilitation of the roads.

The Kaase-BOST road in the Asokwa Municipality of Ashanti region is riddled with potholes.

Drivers, mostly heavy-duty trucks and petroleum tankers, struggle to maneuver their way around to leave the stretch safely.

The association says the sit-down strike is to ensure roads in the petroleum enclave of Tema, Takoradi, Kumasi and Buipe are rehabilitated.

Ashanti Regional Chairman, Edmond Baba, described the road in front of the Kumasi BOST depot as deadly.

He says attempts to get the government address their concerns have proven futile.

“We are making a very legitimate claim. The roads in these enclaves are very bad and they are in deplorable state and need urgent attention. So we urge the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix all the roads,” he pleaded.

The drivers say they are aware of the implications of their action, especially shortage of petroleum products, but believe an explosion could lead to loss of lives and property.

They, therefore, want the government to consider their concerns as national priority.

Chairman Edmond says the action will be shelved when contractors get on site on all roads in the Petroleum enclaves of the country.