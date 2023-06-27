Two young children, Abdul Rahman, an eight-year-old boy, and Fatao, an 11-year-old, have drowned in the Akora River in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

The incident occurred after the children had gone for afternoon prayers, according to the information gathered.

In an interview with Adom News, Fatimatu Abdullah, the aunt of the deceased, shared the heartbreaking details.

She revealed that they were at home when they received distressing news that their children had drowned in the Akora River over the weekend.

Despite making every effort to retrieve the children, their attempts proved unsuccessful.

Overwhelmed by grief and desperate for any solution, the family turned to the Chief Priest of Agona Swedru to perform rituals in hopes of bringing the children back.

They sought solace in ancient customs and beliefs, believing that the Chief Priest’s intervention could somehow reunite them with their loved ones.

The community vowed to take steps to prevent such accidents in the future, ensuring that children are educated about water safety and supervised during outdoor activities.