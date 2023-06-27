

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, has disclosed that he does not have any friends in his circle.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Online, the actor said that his decision to avoid friendship stems from some unpleasant experiences he has had over the years.

Kwaku Manu said that as a result, his life revolves around his family, especially his children who bring him joy.

“For the past seven years, it has been me, my children, my family and no friends. As we speak, there is no one I can call a friend. I am mostly at home minding my business and making sure my children are okay,” he said.

The actor stated that “These days, I only step out if work demands I go to shoot skits or do interviews. I am most times at home spending time with my children. In fact, my life would have been worse off after the divorce if I didn’t have my children.”

Kwaku Manu added that it helps that he enjoys his work, especially as host of ‘Aggressive Interview’ not only because it pays well but because he loves talking to various celebrities about their lives.

“I don’t have any regret starting Aggressive Interview. Instead, I have benefited a lot from meeting prominent people through the show. Aggressive Interview is not for only celebrities but anyone who has a good story to tell. I interviewed some celebrities on the show and I had pretty good comments,” he said.

“I am motivated to talk to these celebrities because Youtube pays me very well. In addition to the financial rewards, I love to hear the stories my guests tell and it is not surprising how my interviews always make headlines. I am blown away by some of the revelations they make on the show”.