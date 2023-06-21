Ghanaian bride Dede made a striking impression as she walked down the aisle during her extravagant wedding in June 2023.

While other women typically opt for princess-inspired ball gowns for their dream weddings, Dede chose a unique and custom-made short white wedding dress that set her apart.

Dede, a melanin beauty, captivated her guests with her elegant and understated bridal makeup and hairstyle, showcasing her innate sense of style.

Her regal appearance was further enhanced by an off-shoulder Kente gown that beautifully highlighted her curves during the traditional wedding ceremony.

