A Nigerian bride went gaga after discovering the man she had just said “I do” to is a cheat.

Six years relationship hit the rock in five seconds after the bride discovered her husband allegedly cheated on their wedding day, in Enugu State.

In videos making rounds on social media, the couple could be seen en route to the wedding grounds when the charged bride ordered to alight.

She could be seen hysterically screaming at the groom who was simply begging.

Despite efforts from the bridesmaid and groomsmen to calm her down, the livid bride was just creating a scene.

Persons, believed to be mothers of either of them, appeared on the scene, but the yet-to-be-identified bride took to her heels before she could be counselled.

“Why did you do this to her, you married just today, how could you?” some bridesmaids could be heard asking the groom.

The screams from the bride attracted tons of persons who sympathised with the bride while others took videos of the incident.

Video below: