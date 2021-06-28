KylieJenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, ran away from the Cactus Jack Dior show.

The 29-year-old was caught sprinting as “fans knocked over the barricade.”

The rapper ran as fan ‘knocked down the barricade’Credit: Twitter

Travis launched the collaboration with Dior with designer Kim Jones, which debuted at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

While attending the recent fashion show, fans appeared to knock over the barricade in an attempt to get close to the rapper.

As Travis left the fashion show, intense fans appeared to shake the barricade when he came near them.

He responded by bolting from the large group of fans and ran up a set of stairs with his entourage.

Travis ran as rowdy fans tried to get near him.

Travis then shouted as he thrusts his fists in the air before entering the building, though things took a turn for the worse when the rowdy fans pushed over the barricade that separated them from the hitmaker.

Modern Notoriety shared a clip of the event on Twitter, which they captioned: “A crowd of fans knocked over the barricade as Travis Scott was leaving the Cactus Jack Dior show.”

The intense fashion show took place shortly after Travis and Kylie, 23, seemed to give their relationship another try.

The pair- who share three-year-old daughter Stormi together- seemed to confirm they’re back together when they visited New York City to attend the Parsons Benefit hosted by the New School, where Travis was given an award.

During his acceptance speech, he told the crowd: “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you.”

