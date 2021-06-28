Cardi B is Pregnant! The rapper revealed she’s expecting her second child during BET Awards performance.

The rapper revealed the news while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards.

After the trio finished ‘Straightenin,’ Cardi joined the group for ‘Type S–.’ Appearing on stage in a black bodysuit adorned with rhinestones, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi’s burgeoning belly.

The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiara, who turns three in July. Offset, 29, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

“Cardi B and Offset, giving us life – literally,” host Taraji P. Henson joked when the show returned from commercial following the news break.

Cardi B, 28, captioned an Instagram photo announcing the happy news that went live simultaneously with the performance

She and Offset were married in September 2017. Though the couple has had their share of ups and downs, including a divorce filing last fall, they had reconciled by November and enjoyed a romantic vacation for Valentine’s Day.

Cardi announced her previous pregnancy during a live television appearance as well, revealing the news while performing on Saturday Night Live in August 2018.

Migos was nominated for best group at the BETs, while Cardi won video of the year for ‘W.A.P.’ and was up for three more awards at Sunday’s show.