Travis Scott has been hit with another lawsuit over his Astroworld Festival.

The “Goosebumps” rapper has been sued for wrongful death after a woman claimed she suffered a miscarriage after the tragic event.

In the court documents obtained by Rolling Stone on Thursday, May 12, a woman named Shanazia Williamson, along with her husband Jarawd Owens, stated that the injuries she suffered at the deadly November festival that killed 10 concertgoers resulted in her having a miscarriage.

“While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” read the filing, “In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.”

“Defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” the lawsuit further stated.

The legal documents also alleged that the defendants were negligent for various reasons including inadequate security and medical personnel for the festival along with failing to recognize safety hazards, among several other allegations.

The lawsuit did not specify exactly when Shanazia’s miscarriage occurred. However, she filed a standard injury lawsuit on November 21 and changed it to a wrongful death lawsuit on December 27, according to TMZ.

More than 1,000 Astroworld victims have sued Travis, his music label, the concert promoter Live Nation, other companies that did publicity for the music festival and several security firms in connection with the tragedy.

Almost all of the defendants had denied responsibility.

More recently, Travis was announced as one of the musical performers at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The “SICKO MODE” rapper will join the likes of Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Latto (Mulatto), Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion as well as Mary J. Blige.

Of Travis’ first televised performance, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs revealed that he was the one who demanded Travis be added to the lineup.

“There will be no canceling on my watch,” Diddy told “Revolt Black News” on May 10. He further stressed, “Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

Previously, Diddy told his followers on Instagram that Travis will perform at the BBMAs. “I said ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I’m executive producing, he has to perform,’ and NBC said, ‘Yes,’ ” the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper shared. “It’s going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing… now that’s love.”