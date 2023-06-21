The upcoming Assin North by-election has been marred by allegations from the two major political parties, accusing each other of attempting to sway voters through the distribution of money and gifts.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have engaged in a blame game, each claiming that their opponent is using underhanded tactics to secure victory.

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program, George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, accused the NPP of utilizing state resources to entice voters.

He asserted that the NPP leadership was infiltrating NDC strongholds in Assin North, distributing items like fertilizers, cutlasses, Wellington boots, and roofing sheets in exchange for votes.

Opare Addo, known popularly as Pablo, lamented the government’s misuse of state resources merely to gain one seat from the NDC.

Despite these allegations, Opare Addo, the NDC National Youth Organiser, expressed confidence that such tactics would not impact the outcome of the by-election.

In response, Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the NPP, denounced the NDC’s behavior as hypocritical and reflective of double standards.

He clarified that both parties were providing items to voters in Assin North, but for different reasons.

Regarding the NPP’s actions, Nana Boakye explained that the items being distributed were in response to requests made by the chiefs and people of Assin North.

These initiatives were spearheaded by their candidate, Charles Opoku, whose NGO has been carrying out similar projects for several years.

Nana Boakye emphasized that the NDC’s criticism of the NPP’s actions was a prime example of the pot calling the kettle black.